Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Developed Sciatica During Summer Workout

Year 23 for LeBron James was momentarily put on hold this week when it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would miss the start of the 2025-26 season due to a sciatica on his right side.

James and his camp cautioned the Lakers that he’d need more time to ramp up and it was later revealed it was due to injury.

This is the first time in James’ career that he will miss Opening Night, a sign that this isn’t an injury to be taken lightly.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, James initially developed the issue during a summer workout:

“My understanding is this injury for LeBron, this nerve issue, first developed, first occurred, in late July, early August, during an on-court workout. So it’s now two-and-a-half months and counting that he’s had to deal with it and manage it. So even before the Lakers’ Media Day on Sept. 29 and the start of training camp, I’m told LeBron James had not done much basketball for well over a month prior to that. So it had been a normal routine summer for him, he’s a creature of habit, we know that by the way he maintains his body. So for him to be out to start the season and miss his first ever Opening Night, it shows an admission by him and the Lakers that he needs more time to ramp up, getting into basketball shape, getting into the right basketball conditioning that he’s accustomed to. He’s not there yet.”

It’s a bit concerning that James hadn’t been able to participate in much basketball activity since suffering the injury, potentially delaying his return to the court even more. The initial announcement said LeBron would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, though that means he’ll still need time afterward to ramp up if cleared.

Luka Doncic is positioned to fully take over the team in James’ absence, and he and the team can take solace in the fact that the early part of their schedule is relatively light. Hopefully LeBron is able to return sooner than later because the Western Conference looks unforgiving on paper.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves want to continue playing with LeBron James

LeBron James may be the oldest player in the league, but he remains one of the best. While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will have to open the season without him, they reportedly expressed a desire to want to continue playing with him beyond this year.

