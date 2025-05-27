Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Likely To Pick Up Player Option For 2025-26 Season

After wrapping up his 22nd season in the NBA, LeBron James has some decisions to make when it comes to his future with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the league overall.

James was noncommittal about returning for a 23rd season and eight in L.A. after the Lakers were eliminated from the postseason, wanting to take time to talk it over with him family before making any decisions.

LeBron has a player option for the 2025-26 season worth $52.6 million that he has to make a decision on by June 29. If he picks that up then he will be under contract for another season with the Lakers. If he declines it though, he will become an unrestricted free agent where he can negotiate a new deal with L.A. or other teams.

While no decision has been made official with still a month to go until the deadline, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show that James is likely to pick up that player option:

“I’m told he’s likely to opt in. He’s got a player option of about $54 million, a massive player option. That’s likely. That’s the plan. But again, his option date is June 29. So he still has about a month to figure it out. He still has to have some hard conversations that are gonna happen between him and the Lakers to see what this team looks like. Because listen, LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment. And I said it when I came on when their season ended, he’s probably gonna opt in because the option is so big and then that gives you flexibility to figure out, do you extend off that number, or this is the final year if this is the last hurrah essentially. Year 23 for No. 23, they have All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. So to me, it’s very storybook if that’s the way it goes. But, that’s a decision that he’s gotta make.”

Rob Pelinka has made it clear that the Lakers want to put together a roster to James’ liking, so they clearly are under the impression that he will be back for at least one more season.

At this stage of his career though, LeBron is only in the business of competing for championships so what moves Pelinka is able to make could play a big factor in what the 40-year-old ultimately decides to do this summer.

If James picks up his player option and doesn’t take a discount though, which is the current expectation, then the Lakers only spending power in free agency would be minimum contracts and the taxpayer mid-level exception of a little more than $5 million.

Rich Paul unsure about LeBron James’ future

While all indications point to LeBron James returning to the Lakers, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports recently said he is not sure what the future will hold as far as how much longer the 21-time All-Star will play.

