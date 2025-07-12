Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Uncertain Future Led To Brook Lopez Signing With Clippers

President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka promised to build a Los Angeles Lakers roster that met LeBron James’ expectations, but that hasn’t been the case thus far this offseason.

While Pelinka has managed to sign Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton in free agency, the Lakers are still short a true backup big and another reliable 3-and-D wing that can help them compete in a loaded Western Conference. Los Angeles has been reportedly active on the trade market but seem reluctant to part with future assets despite having Luka Doncic and James on the roster.

James put pressure on the front office by picking up his player option for the 2025-26 season, but the team seems content with where they currently stand. With James’ future looming in the balance, it likely could have affected their ability to attract free agents.

For example, the Lakers were heavily linked to Brook Lopez but it appears that he decided to sign with the L.A. Clippers because of James’ situation, via Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Whatever the reason, its impact was immediate. Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers and the potential starting role, grew wary of the uncertainty around James’ future with the team and opted to sign with the rival LA Clippers, where he will be a backup.

The Lakers desperately needed a center to begin free agency, and Lopez was a logical target because of his size, rim protection and outside shooting ability. Lopez may be past his prime, but still could have been a useful rotation player for a Lakers team still looks undersized on paper.

For veterans like Lopez, it would be difficult to feel confident playing for a team like the Lakers without some reassurances that James will be around. His fit on the Clippers makes far more sense as they will for sure have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden suiting up for the near future.

It remains to be seen whether or not James will actually ask out, but as of now it seems like the Lakers might be behind the 8-ball when it comes to attracting free agents.

LeBron James was not given heads-up of Lakers sale to Mark Walter

Luka Doncic has already been looped into several of the moves the Lakers have made, including the Buss family’s decision to sell a majority stake to Mark Walter. On the flip side, LeBron James was reportedly not given a heads-up.

