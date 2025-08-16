Rumors

Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Avoids Serious Knee Injury In Slovenia’s Loss To Latvia

Matthew Valento
4 Min Read
Luka Doncic, Lakers, Slovenia
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - AUGUST 8: Luka Doncic of Slovenia reacts during the international basketball friendly match between Slovenia and Germany at Dvorana Stozice, on August 8, 2025 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

This summer has been an important one for new Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic as he got himself in tremendous shape to prepare for next season.

After a shocking departure from the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian guard is looking to prove a lot of people wrong and this summer’s EuroBasket tournament is a chance to showcase how great of shape he is in after completely transforming his body.

Of course representing his country means a lot to Doncic, but so far, Slovenia has struggled in its exhibition games. After Saturday’s 100-88 loss to Latvia, they have fallen to 0-4 and to add insult to injury, the 26-year-old suffered what appeared to be a knee injury early in the third quarter:

Before that, Doncic was putting together a great game with 26 points, four rebounds and five assists in the first half. Thankfully, it looks like he has avoided anything serious to his right knee and will remain with Slovenia for EuroBasket, via Dan Woike of The Athletic:

It was later confirmed by NBA insider Marc Stein that Doncic is dealing with a knee contusion that isn’t serious:

This was a scenario of a true freak accident as one of his teammates tried to put himself in position for an offensive foul and went back in Doncic’s knee. Due to how fast he flew back into the Lakers star, it is a sigh of relief that nothing traumatic happened because that could have led to a significant injury.

After being looked at in the locker room, he returned to the court and watched the rest of the game from Slovenia’s bench and appeared to be in good spirits. He even tried to come back in the game, although his coaches understandably did not allow it.

The Lakers likely spoke with Doncic on Saturday and cleared him to continue playing so Slovenia, but it will definitely be something to monitor when he next takes the floor.

Slovenian teammate credits Luka Doncic for growing as leader

As Luka Doncic embraces a new chapter with the Lakers, he now is the face of a historic franchise. With that comes immense responsibilities as he needs to lead L.A. for years to come.

Up to this point, Doncic was not seen as a vocal leader, but one of his Slovenian teammates credited him for growing in that regard.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByMatthew Valento
Follow:
Matthew Valento graduated from Boise State University with a major in integrated media and strategic communications and a minor in journalism. He grew up in Santa Clarita, California and played basketball at Saugus High School. Along with writing for LakersNation.com, Matthew also hosts a basketball podcast called, "The Basketball Maestros." Contact: MattV@MediumLargeLA.com Twitter: @matthewvalento Instagram: matthew.valento

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Get App