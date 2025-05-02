Lakers Rumors: Willing To Offer Luka Doncic Whatever Contract Extension Structure He Desires

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, they believed they locked up their long-term future with a superstar to build around for years to come.

Even though he was caught off guard by the trade, Doncic enjoyed his first few months in L.A. and expressed a desire to remain with the Lakers long term.

After a first-round playoff exit though, there is a bit of a question mark surrounding Doncic and what he really wants. He becomes eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 2 and there are a variety of different options when it comes to structure.

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers will be willing to offer Doncic whatever contract structure he is looking for in his next deal:

While league and team sources say the partnership has been very positive for all parties, with the Lakers going to great lengths to make Dončić aware that they want him to lead the way in their next era, it remains unclear how the five-time All-Star will handle his contract situation. And while he told ESPN before the postseason that he wants to stay with the Lakers, they won’t rest easy until a deal is actually done. Depending on Dončić’s preference, he has multiple pathways to his next contract. Beginning on Aug. 2, he can sign a four-year, $229 million extension. To recoup the money he lost in the trade from losing his supermax eligibility, Dončić could sign a shorter three-year, $165 million extension, with a player option for 2028-29 that would coincide with reaching 10 years of service to be eligible for the 35 percent max. In that scenario, he could sign a five-year, $418 million deal in the 2028 offseason. Dončić also could choose to play out his contract, opt out after 2025-26 and then re-sign for five years, $296 million, or sign with another team for four years, $219 million. According to team sources, the Lakers will be amenable to whatever contract structure Dončić desires.

The Lakers have always been known to take care of their superstars and it appears Doncic will be no exception. He obviously has a lot to think about going into the offseason, but when Aug. 2 rolls around, that extension will be waiting for whenever Doncic wants to put pen to paper.

Before that though, he will have a chance to see how Rob Pelinka builds the Lakers’ roster around him, which could and should influence the 26-year-old’s decision.

Luka Doncic hasn’t thought about potential extension

Given how quickly and prematurely the Lakers’ season end, Luka Doncic said he has not yet though about the possibility of an extension.

“I didn’t think about it yet. I’ve been focused on basketball, so obviously this is the time to think about everything,” Doncic said.

