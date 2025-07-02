Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Involved In Offseason Plans & Excited To Play With Deandre Ayton

The Luka Doncic era appears to be in full motion for the Los Angeles Lakers as they’ve signaled that they’re setting up to build the team in his image moving forward.

LeBron James picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season and noted that he understands the Lakers are planning for the future, a sign that all parties involve know that this is Doncic’s team now. Doncic’s first half season in Los Angeles ended on a sour note because of their early playoff exit, but the trade was made with an eye toward the future anyway.

The Lakers have historically collaborated with their superstars on personnel moves, so it stands to reason that Doncic is looped into the front office’s plans for the summer.

So far, Los Angeles has largely sat out free agency, though it appears Doncic is on board with how they’re moving, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“My sense with Luka is he’s involved in everything they’re doing. If he had a big problem it—I don’t know he would make his feelings known the way LeBron does, but I think he would make his feelings known. So my sense is if they’re proceeding along this route, they’re confident in their plan… I have a level of trust that they have a plan that he’s on board with.”

This news came on the heels of Dorian Finney-Smith opting out of his player option for the 2025-26 season and subsequently signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Doncic and Finney-Smith are close friends, so it was shocking to see L.A. watch him walk away for nothing in free agency.

On paper, losing a player like Finney-Smith is a loss given what he provided on the court as well as his relationship to Doncic. However, if Doncic is indeed trusting the front office’s plan then it hopefully means moves are lined up to address the deficiencies on the roster.

They got off to a nice start on Wednesday by signing Deandre Ayton, who Doncic is excited to play with according to Dan Woike of The Athletic:

Doncic, according to league sources, is excited about the opportunity to play with Ayton.

The Lakers have found their starting center but could also use more 3-and-D wings, especially after losing Finney-Smith. Los Angeles came to terms with Jake LaRavia, but they’ll need to add more talent soon to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic has been incredibly committed to conditioning this offseason

Luka Doncic was criticized for his conditioning this past season, making it an easy focus for his offseason plans. So far, Doncic has been incredibly committed to conditioning this offseason and already looks to have shed weight.

