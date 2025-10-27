Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Not Expected To Miss More Than 1 Week

Luka Doncic started the 2025-26 season on a tear, scoring over 40 points in the first two games and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win when they blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic was brilliant in the win against the Timberwolves, dropping a near-triple-double of 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The offseason strength and conditioning is already paying dividends for Doncic who looks much quicker and explosive on the floor compared to last season.

While Doncic has been everything Los Angeles hoped for, the team was dealt a blow when it was announced he would miss the game against the Sacramento Kings with a finger and knee injury. Doncic hurt himself against Minnesota, and while he was able to finish the game it appears the medical staff wants to be careful with the superstar.

Doncic will be re-evaluated in one week, though the current expectation is he won’t need any more time beyond that to recover, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Doncic will be reevaluated in approximately one week. The Lakers are optimistic that Doncic will not need extended time for recovery beyond the initial estimated timeline, sources told ESPN.

It’s great news that Doncic avoided any major injuries and with how well he’s played coming out of the gates, there’s reason to believe he’ll be able to pick up where he left off once cleared for game action. The short-term hit could be an issue as the Lakers are already without LeBron James, so the offense will need to absolutely run through Austin Reaves.

Reaves has shown he can handle more offensive responsibility when James and Doncic aren’t available, but the rest of the supporting cast will need to find ways to fill in the gaps. Rui Hachimura is accustomed to shouldering more of the scoring, but new players like Deandre Ayton and even Marcus Smart will need to be more aggressive with the basketball.

Replacing a player like Doncic is impossible, so Los Angeles will need to find ways to maximize the current roster. The upcoming schedule seems manageable on paper, so hopefully the Lakers can tread water in the standings until Doncic returns.

Dirk Nowitzki predicts Luka Doncic will lead NBA in scoring this season

Luka Doncic was always a gifted scorer, but even he’s looked better than usual to start the 2025-26 season. With a transformed body and all the motivation in the world, Doncic is on pace to win MVP and Dirk Nowitzki believes he’ll even lead the league in scoring this season.

