Lakers Rumors: Offer Has Been Made For Jazz Center Walker Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers are known to be in the market for a center this offseason and the name they have been linked to the most is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. The team is looking for a big-bodied center who can be a great pick-and-roll partner for superstar Luka Doncic while also being a paint presence defensively, and Kessler fits that bill.

The Lakers have inquired about Kessler even back at the trade deadline and he has remained a target for them ever since. While nothing has materialized just yet, the Lakers remain vigilant in their pursuit of the young center and it sounds as if talks at some point have at least gotten a bit more serious than just the discussion stage.

According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Lakers have reportedly made an offer to the Jazz for Kessler that remains on the table:

“I think there’s been an offer presented for Walker Kessler. Certainly the Lakers have shown significant interest all the way back to the trade deadline, certainly continuing now. Him being their future of the center, giving up multiple picks to get there, that is on the table right now. I don’t know if the Jazz take it, certainly they haven’t so far.”

Kessler is one of the best young big men in the NBA today and has shown great improvement since entering the league three years ago. He led the league in offensive rebounds per game, was second in blocks per game and fifth in total rebounds per game lsat season. Pairing him with a player like Doncic, as well as LeBron James, should only make him that much better, but nothing matters if the Jazz don’t accept the trade.

It could all depend on the Jazz’s asking price for Kessler and whether or not the Lakers are willing to match that. Additionally, with the NBA Draft coming up, the Jazz have the fifth pick and have been linked with Duke big man Khaman Malauch. So if they do select him, it could mean they are ready to move from Kessler. Regardless, the Lakers front office seems intent on bringing him to the purple and gold.

Lakers weren’t interested in Kristaps Porzingis

Another big man the Lakers could have potentially pursued in a trade this offseason is Kristaps Porzingis, but even before he was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks, it was unlikely he would be coming to the Lakers.

It was reported that there was no interest in a reunion of Porzingis and Luka Doncic as they previously played together in Dallas.. But with the Celtics already trading him to the Hawks, this is something that can be put to bed.

