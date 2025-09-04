Lakers Rumors: Potential Changes Coming To 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA has tried to find ways to improve All-Star Weekend the past couple of seasons, most notably the All-Star Game as fan interest has waned.

Much of the criticism regarding the All-Star Game is how little the players chosen to participate care about the game itself, resulting in lackluster exhibitions that wind up being glorified layup lines. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has continued to explore methods to tweaking the format, with this past season’s format featuring a four-team, single-elimination tournament where teams played to a target score of 40.

The format drew mixed reviews, at best, between players and fans alike as the multiple breaks in between games ruined the game flow. At the very least, the single-game elimination aspect increased the competitive nature of the games and gave fans something to root for.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is a massive opportunity to highlight the best players in the league as it will be played in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, home of the L.A. Clippers. Although not yet official, it’s looking like next year’s All-Star Game will feature another format change to further promote the international talent in the NBA, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

The two USA teams and one World squad would play each other in 12-minute per quarter, Ryder Cup-style games, sources said. Governors, team executives and players discussed the format positively within the Competition Committee meeting on Wednesday. https://t.co/tS5GsA0BaW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2025

Silver had previously confirmed that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game would be some form of USA vs. World and this new format would mimic the NFL’s 4 Nations Face-Off that featured a round robin tournament between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Silver also noted that the timing of the 2026 Winter Olympics presents the NBA a unique opportunity to keep the international theme going during the festivities. While most of the league is comprised of American players, there is a strong argument to be made that an international team would be favorited.

Players like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic could lead the World Team while the USA could feature names like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. It remains to be seen how things will play out, but it’s an intriguing idea.

