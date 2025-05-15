Lakers Rumors: Potential Trade Interest In Raptors Center Jakob Poeltl

The Los Angeles Lakers’ need to upgrade the center position this offseason is well known, especially after being dominated in the paint in the playoffs. There are many ways the Lakers could go about boosting the position, but a trade is very possible and one potential option could be Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

Poeltl is coming off the best season of his career and is exactly the type of center who could fit in on the Lakers. He is a very good rim protector and rebounder who can finish well at the rim and, on paper, would pair well with Luka Doncic as a pick-and-roll partner.

Whether Poeltl is even available via trade is unclear, but the big man is looking for a contract extension and if a deal can’t get done, the Lakers could have interest in acquiring him, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Poeltl is owed $19.5 million for the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the same figure for the 2026-27 season. Should Poeltl not get an extension done with Toronto, a team such as the Los Angeles Lakers – who are seeking an upgrade at center – could have trade interest. Poeltl has previously signaled he’d like to get an extension done and remain a Raptor, if possible, and Ujiri called him a “backbone” during his exit media availability.

Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri notoriously puts very high prices on his players so even if Poeltl were to become available, what it would take to get him could very well be a lot. Even still this is an ideal player who could immediately upgrade the Lakers’ frontcourt.

Last season, Poeltl averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 62.7% from the field. He doesn’t provide much in terms of floor spacing from the position, but the Lakers don’t necessarily need that and what he brings in other areas makes up for it.

Whether it is Poeltl or someone else who becomes available that the Lakers target, the front office will be turning over every stone in order to bring in a big man this roster sorely needs.

Lakers would only trade Austin Reaves for ‘foundationally important’ piece

The Raptors, and any other team for that matter, would likely ask for Austin Reaves in any trade the Lakers would negotiate, but the team is highly unlikely to deal him away.

A recent report noted that all of the important people inside the Lakers organization love Reaves and the likelihood of him being traded is very low unless it is for a ‘foundationally important’ piece the team could build around in future years.

