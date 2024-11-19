Lakers Rumors: Still Actively Looking For Center On Trade Market

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a strong start this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James leading the way. But if this team plans on truly competing for a championship this season, the roster still needs an upgrade or two, which is why so many eyes are on Rob Pelinka and the front office.

Pelinka has shown the willingness and desire to make mid-season moves and both he and head coach JJ Redick have spoken about the team’s need to add another big man. And that remains the case now.

ESPN’s Sham Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said that the Lakers are still actively looking to trade for a big man, while also noting the guard position as an area of need for the team:

“I think when you look at this team, you look at guard help and you look at the center position. What position do they prioritize? That’s for Rob Pelinka and that Lakers front office over the next few months they’re gonna have to figure out. You had D’Angelo Russell starting to begin the season, now he’s coming off the bench. Is he gonna settle into that role? How is he gonna play in that role as the year goes on? And they have said for a while and I’ve reported this already, they are looking actively for a big man to add to that lineup so who could that be. But they have assets to play with, they have contracts to play with.”

As for any specific names the Lakers could be eyeing, Charania noted that the front office hasn’t zeroed in on anyone in particular just yet:

“There are a few names out there. I don’t think that they have fully targeted a name yet.”

Nikola Vucevic was mentioned by those on the show after Charania said this and the likes of Brook Lopez and Jonas Valanciunas have been brought up in previous reports. The question is whether the Lakers will be able to get a deal done. At the very least it is clear that Pelinka is making the effort, but what it will cost the Lakers and whether they are willing to pay it remains unclear.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka being met with ‘closed doors’

Unfortunately for the Lakers and Rob Pelinka, some things are out of their hands as it takes a willingness from other teams to complete a trade and they don’t seem to be getting that.

A recent report noted that Pelinka is being met with ‘closed doors’ as they have called around looking for trade opportunities, which, if true, really ties the hands of the Lakers’ front office. Perhaps teams don’t care for the Lakers’ assets or are asking for too much, but for now the Pelinka is struggling to get traction on any deals.

