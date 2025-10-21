Lakers Rumors: Third-Year Rookie Scale Team Option On Dalton Knecht Picked Up

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see a sophomore leap from Dalton Knecht, their 17th overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. The sharpshooter from Tennessee had an uneven rookie campaign, shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc between October and November and 42.7% from deep between March and April, but only 28.5% in the months in between.

Knecht’s showing at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League did not inspire much confidence either, but that was explained by both him and the Lakers. The second-year wing put in so much work in the weeks after the season ended, that he was burnt out by the time the summer came around.

As is the case with all rookie scale first round contracts, though, the Lakers had a decision to make before the start of the 2025-26 season regarding Knecht. They could lock in Knecht for a third season with the team, or allow him to enter free agency in the summer of 2026. They made the obvious choice to retain him, via Keith Smith of Spotrac:

The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up the 2026-27 rookie scale team option for Dalton Knecht, a league source told @spotrac. Knecht will be on the Lakers books at $4.2M for next season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 21, 2025

It is very rare for teams not to pick up the third-year team option on a rookie scale deal, unless the team firmly no longer sees that player as a viable piece either for their rotation or via trade. Knecht could still very easily rehab his value with some strong early play, even if he isn’t seen as a top prospect right now.

Knecht will now make $4.2 million in 2026-27 and is one of only five players on a guaranteed contract with the Lakers next season, joining Luka Doncic, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Adou Thiero.

JJ Redick: Lakers have lots of excitement for 2025-26 season

Head coach JJ Redick had a successful Year 1 leading the Lakers and now hopes to improve upon last season’s mark.

Redick preached the importance of building championship habits this preseason and he felt like the Lakers took a step in the right direction in their finale against the Sacramento Kings. Now, Los Angeles gears up for an Opening Night matchup against the Golden State Warriors who are also looking to prove they belong in the contender conversation.

While Redick would have preferred to have his entire roster healthy for training camp and preseason, Los Angeles has to make due with the players they have. A healthy and motivated Luka Doncic is a good place to start, so the supporting cast will need to step up in LeBron James’ absence.

With the regular season around the corner, Redick discussed how much he’s looking forward to another year coaching.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!