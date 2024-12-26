Lakers Rumors: Willing To Trade First-Round Picks For Short & Long-Term Pieces

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive victory on the road on Christmas Day, taking down the Golden State Warriors despite losing Anthony Davis in the first quarter to injury. The win showed some of the potential that exists within this team, and that perhaps this team could be a contender if Rob Pelinka and the front office can pull off the right move at the trade deadline.

That has been the story of this season so far for the Lakers and the pressure is growing on Pelinka to improve this roster. The team has been linked to many different players and is seemingly motivated to make a move, but finding the right deal has proved difficult. It’s a tough position to be in as the Lakers don’t want to completely mortgage their future, especially with LeBron James near the end of his career, but apparently they are willing to pay up if the right deal comes along.

The Lakers have multiple first-round picks at their disposal to trade and, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania in an appearance on First Take, they are willing to move them in a deal for players who can greatly impact this version of the team as well as be a big piece of their future:

“The Lakers are in somewhat of a different boat. They feel like they’ve got their top-heavy, when you think about LeBron James, Anthony Davis how do we round out this team around both of those guys? They’re monitoring the sellers around the NBA: Portland, Washington, Toronto, maybe Chicago and my sources in that Lakers front office tell me they are open to moving, they’ve got three first-round picks they can trade, they’re open to moving that in a potential trade. But they want a player or players that they feel can get into this iteration of this team now with LeBron James and Anthony Davis but can also play for three, four, five more years under JJ Redick as the coach.”

There are impact players available who can help the Lakers, but it is all about finding the right fit and paying the right price. There always seems to be a ‘Lakers Tax’ added on to every potential deal and Pelinka doesn’t want to overpay for a player, or players, who won’t help take this team to a higher level.

What the right trade could be is unclear, but Pelinka and the Lakers front office are keeping tabs on everyone around the league and hopefully, at some point, that trade materializes and the Lakers can take a real step towards championship contention.

Lakers won’t include Austin Reaves in any deal with Bulls for Zach LaVine

One player who could potentially fit that mold is current Bulls guard Zach LaVine, a former All-Star who is an outstanding offensive talent. He has been linked with the Lakers in the past, but Rob Pelinka and the front office have held steadfast in what they’re willing to give up and where they draw the line is Austin Reaves.

A recent report noted that the reason a deal hasn’t come together is namely because the Lakers have held firm in their refusal to include Reaves while also noting that the players that would need to be included in such a deal don’t fit salary-wise.

