Lakers Sign Guard Nick Smith Jr. To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nick Smith Jr. to a two-way contract. This is the final two-way spot the Lakers had to offer and Smith join Christian Koloko and Chris Manon on two-way deals.

To make room on the training camp roster, the Lakers waived center Kylor Kelley.

Smith was originally a first-round draft pick of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, being selected 27th overall out of the University of Arkansas. He spent two seasons with the Hornets and showed real signs of being a rotational NBA player when given a bigger opportunity last season.

In 60 games last year, Smith averaged 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was even better when starting as he averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27 starts in Charlotte last season. He has also made a handful of appearances in the G League where he was really able to show off his scoring ability, averaging 22.3 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range in seven games over two seasons.

Smith is a very intriguing player who is known as someone who can really score the ball at a high level and is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but is also capable of playing off the ball. At 6’5 he has the ability to play both guard positions and is also an explosive athlete who can be a good defender when locked in on that side of the ball as well.

As a former first-round draft pick, Smith should be motivated to show that he is worthy of that distinction and has flashed some serious potential already. Of particular note was a late-season contest last year in which he knocked down 6-of-9 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points, six rebounds and 10 assists against the Toronto Raptors.

There is undoubtedly some talent there and the Lakers will be looking to harness and develop that and help Smith grow into a real piece for this franchise.

JJ Redick expresses gratitude at signing extension with Lakers

It was recently announced that head coach JJ Redick had agreed to a contract extension after just one season with the Lakers and he expressed gratitude at the belief the franchise has in him.

“Yeah, with Rob, we have a lot of the same philosophies on life,” Redick said at his recent press conference. “One of the words we always talk about is gratitude. So I think it just starts with a high level of gratitude to the Lakers, to Mark, Jeanie and Rob to have that confidence in me and it’s not lost on me this sort of rarity of a first-time head coach getting an extension. I recognize how fortunate I am to be in an organization that supports me in that way.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!