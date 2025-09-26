Lakers Sign Jarron Cumberland & Waive Arthur Kaluma

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jarron Cumberland. In a related move, the team has waived forward Arthur Kaluma.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but it is likely an Exhibit 10 signing to get a look at Cumberland during training camp and the preseason.

With an Exhibit 10 deal, if the Lakers waive Cumberland and he does not get signed to an NBA roster via standard or two-way contracts, he can join the South Bay Lakers roster for the 2025-26 G League season. The Lakers also have an open two-way roster spot he can compete for in camp.

Cumberland is a 28-year-old guard out of Cincinnati that went undrafted in 2021. He has spent time with a number of different organizations in the G League, including Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Raptors 905 and Delaware Blue Coats. He also played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22 on a 10-day contract and appeared in three games, scoring two points with three rebounds.

In 68 career G League games (45 starts), Cumberland has averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. He appeared in 25 games (20 starts) for Delaware last season and averaged a career-high 19.6 points to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting an impressive 46.1% from deep.

Even at the age of 28, the 6’5″ guard is worth getting a look at in training camp to see if that shooting is legit.

Meanwhile, Kaluma gets let go before the start of training camp after playing well in limited minutes for the Lakers’ Summer League team. The 2025 undrafted free agent forward out of Texas should hopefully get a look elsewhere in training camp once he clears waivers this weekend.

JJ Redick noncommittal about Lakers starting lineup

Lakers head coach JJ Redick held his annual press conference ahead of training camp and naturally was asked about his starting lineup, which is not yet decided.

“It’s not that important to me. I haven’t spent a ton of time thinking about it,” Redick said. “We certainly have a number of players, let’s call it seven or eight, that are starter-level players in the NBA. I do know this, I did say that last year, and that lineup started seven or eight games at the beginning of the season and we started 24 lineups throughout the year. So not gonna spend too much time banging my head against a wall on that before we have a practice.”

Redick will likely test out some different lineups in the preseason before making a decision for Opening Night.

