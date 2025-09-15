Lakers Star Luka Doncic Named To FIBA EuroBasket 2025 All-Star Five

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was named to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 All-Star Five after leading Slovenia to the quarterfinals in the tournament. In addition to Doncic, the other players that were named to the All-Star Five were Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner of Germany, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and Alperen Sengun of Turkey.

Schroder and Wagner won the tournament, beating Sengun and Turkey in the finals with Schroder being named MVP of the tournament. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo and Greece brought home the bronze medal.

That means that Doncic was the only member of the EuroBasket All-Star Five that wasn’t in the final four of the tournament. He did lead Slovenia to the quarterfinals, however, which was a respectable finish for a team that only had one NBA player on it.

Luka completely transformed his body this offseason to get in the best shape of his life, and it showed in the results of EuroBasket.

This marked the second time Doncic was named to the EuroBasket All-Star Five, also doing so in 2017. This year, he led the tournament in scoring at 34.7 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 3.2 steals with a 65.4 true shooting percentage. He led Slovenia in every major stat and also recorded the fifth triple-double in EuroBasket history. That was against Belgium when he had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the Group Phase.

The advanced stats support Doncic’s greatness as Slovenia’s offensive rating was 125.4 when he was on the floor compared to 104.0 when he was off. They had a defensive rating of 117.5 when Luka was on versus 129.7 when he was off. That’s a net rating of 7.9 with Doncic on the floor and minus-25.7 with him off.

While the tournament didn’t get off to a great start for Doncic and Slovenia with them losing their first two games, they rebounded well to win their last three group games to advance to the round of 16. They then earned a big victory over Italy to advance to the quarterfinals before falling to the eventual champion Germany in a close game.

Luka Doncic sets lofty goal for Lakers season

Now that EuroBasket is over, Luka Doncic will shift his focus to the upcoming Lakers season, where he and the organization have lofty goals.

“Championship, that is our goal. That should always be our goal, obviously we went out in the first round, but our goal is championship,” Doncic recently said.

