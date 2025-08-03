Lakers News

Lakers Take Luka Doncic To See Backstreet Boys After Signing New Extension

Luka Doncic, Lakers
Los Angeles, CA - August 02: Luka Doni (center) holds his jersey up next to his teammates after at a press conference announcing a 3 year extension with the Lakers at the UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Saturday was a historic day for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to get superstar Luka Doncic to agree to a three-year extension.

The Lakers traded for Doncic last February with no reassurances that he wanted to be there or stay long-term, so getting him to sign that extension was their primary goal. Now, Rob Pelinka and the front office can focus on building around Luka for years to come now that they know he is signed through at least 2028.

Before the work begins though, the Lakers got a chance to celebrate Doncic’s new contract extension. They held a press conference at the team’s practice facility on Saturday morning with Pelinka, JJ Redick, Jeanie Buss, Mark Walter and a handful of players in attendance. Those players included Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Adou Thiero.

Then, they all hopped on a plane to Las Vegas to see the Backstreet Boys at The Sphere:

Doncic has previously called the Backstreet Boys one of his favorite bands. He mentioned at the press conference that the celebration after was a surprise, so this was a good idea by the Lakers. It was also cool to see so many of Luka’s teammates there with him, celebrating what should be the start of a long and fruitful partnership.

Doncic and the Lakers got the chance to meet the Backstreet boys at the concert and then were in a suite to enjoy it.

It wasn’t just teammates that attended as Pelinka is seen enjoying the show as well. Buss and Redick were also there, as was Walter, who is set to take over ownership of the team at some point later this year. All in all, it was a fun bonding experience for everyone in the organization to celebrate Doncic’s new deal.

Luka Doncic expects Lakers to be in contention every year

Before Luka Doncic signed this new contract with the Lakers, he made it clear to the organization that he expects the team to be in championship contention every year he is with the team. That should put some pressure on the front office to keep improving sooner rather than later.

