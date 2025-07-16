Lakers To Close Out Las Vegas Summer League On Friday Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League experience in 2025 has had its share of ups and downs, both on a team and individual level. The team looked good during the California Classic, but has struggled at the Las Vegas Summer League with a 1-2 record so far.

Bronny James, Cole Swider and Darius Bazley have all impressed, but last year’s first-round pick Dalton Knecht has had a rough showing in Las Vegas.

The Lakers still have one more regular game scheduled against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. But each team that doesn’t make the Summer League playoffs will also get one last game as well and with the Lakers having no chance of qualifying, they now know when that will be.

The NBA announced the schedule for Friday, July 18, when the Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in each team’s Summer League finale:

The NBA 2K26 Summer League schedule for Friday, July 18: pic.twitter.com/NjtsUoUNBE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 16, 2025

It is fitting that the Lakers will take on he Nuggets, who have emerged as a rival over the past few seasons. Following games against the Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, not to mention facing the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic, the Lakers have squared off against all of their biggest rivals this summer.

Bronny has been the biggest story for the Lakers during Summer League as he has impressed with just how much more comfortable he has looked. He is averaging 13 points and 3.3 assists in the first three games in Vegas and has overall had a positive impact on the Lakers’ success. The same can be said for Swider, who looks like a true NBA player, leading the Lakers in scoring in Vegas at 19.7 points on a ridiculous 48.3% shooting from 3-point range.

Bazley has also impressed with his overall activity and defensive ability as he looks to get his NBA career back on track while rookie DJ Steward has also been solid throughout. The struggles of Knecht were not ideal, however, as he has shot just 29% from the field in Vegas and has been unable to get going.

Considering the Lakers’ game against the Nuggets is the second day of a back-to-back, it’s possible and even likely that James, Knecht and others won’t suit up in the finale. That would give an opportunity for other players to showcase their skills with extended minutes, which is exactly how Quincy Olivari made an impression on the organization a year ago.

Lakers’ Bronny James feels game is beginning to slow down for him

Lakers guard Bronny James looking as good as he has this summer has undoubtedly been a positive development. He quietly was very good when playing in the G League last season and he feels all of that development and reps he got down there are helping him get more comfortable overall.

