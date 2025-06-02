Lakers To Host Suns, Warriors, Mavericks & Kings As Part Of 2025 Preseason Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers announced four games they will host as part of the 2025 preseason schedule.

Preseason tips off for the Lakers on Oct. 3 in Greater Palm Springs at Acrisure Arena when they host the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers organization has a rich history in Coachella Valley, where they held training camp in the Showtime era. They returned to the area in 2023 after a 26-year hiatus and will now play a preseason game at Acrisure Arena for the third straight year.

Additionally, the Lakers will host a pair of preseason games on their home court at Crypto.com Arena, including the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 12 and then Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17.

The Lakers will also host the Dallas Mavericks Oct. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is a matchup that was already announced and will see the two teams that completed a blockbuster trade last season pitted against each other. Luka Doncic, of course, was the headliner of that deal and will get the chance to play against his former team.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will get their first look at Cooper Flagg as well as some familiar faces like Anthony Davis and Max Christie as they continue their tradition of bringing L.A. basketball to Las Vegas.

Individual game tickets for matchups in Las Vegas and Greater Palm Springs are on sale starting June 6. Tickets for the game in Las Vegas Oct. 15 are available to purchase at axs.com and at the T-Mobile Arena box office. Tickets for Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office. Tickets for Oct. 12 and Oct. 17 contests at Crypto.com Arena will go on sale in August, while groups of 20 or more may request tickets here.

As usual, Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast all preseason games to begin its 14th consecutive season as the exclusive regional broadcast home for the Lakers. Additionally, preseason games can be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

These four games represent the Lakers’ home preseason slate, although more matchups where they are the away team will be released at a later date.

Announced 2025 Lakers preseason schedule

Oct. 3, vs. Phoenix Suns, Greater Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena, 7 p.m. PT

Oct. 12 vs. Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena, 6:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 15 vs. Dallas Mavericks, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT

Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena, 7:30 p.m.

