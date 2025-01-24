Lakers Trade Rumors: Front Office Showing ‘Little Sign’ Of Aggression & Willingness To Deal First-Round Picks

As it currently stands, the Los Angeles Lakers are not anywhere near championship contention. Even after a December trade to bring in Dorian Finney-Smith, the franchise still needs roster improvements if they plan to compete this season. So all eyes are on general manager Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers do still have some assets in terms of players on tradable contracts as well as draft capital, but whether they will choose to make a big move is unclear. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, but it sounds as if Pelinka and the Lakers won’t be major buyers.

According to Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Pelinka and the Lakers have shown little signs of aggression in recent trade talks and remain hesitant to send off their future draft picks:

The Lakers’ recent discussions with teams show little sign of aggression, sources say, and those actions speak to their concern level about their stars at the moment. The Lakers have shown a reticence to put their future first-round picks into trades in recent seasons, and there’s no indication that position has shifted.

This is very much in line with other previous reports which stated that if the Lakers do make another move, it won’t be for a big name or star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The superstar duo has reportedly been pushing for Pelinka to make another move as they feel the Lakers aren’t far away from contention, but it seems more and more likely that any move would be a minor one.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing as bringing in another good role player or two could greatly enhance this roster. By all accounts, Pelinka doesn’t want mortgage the Lakers’ future by giving away first-round draft picks in a deal that doesn’t guarantee them a championship and it is hard to argue with that sentiment.

It is a difficult balance to try and compete now as LeBron continues to perform at a high level while Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA this season while still not putting the franchise in an awful spot years down the line. Pelinka will continue to scour the market for the right deals to make, but time is ticking.

Anthony Davis wants Lakers to acquire a center

If Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are able to swing another deal, the question then becomes what type of player should the team target. For Anthony Davis the choice is a simple one.

In a recent interview, Davis again reiterated his desire for the Lakers to bring in another center as he feels he is at his best when being able to play more at the power forward position. The franchise has been linked to a couple of centers, but whether or not they are able to agree to the right trade remains to be seen.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!