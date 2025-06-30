Lakers Unveil New Statement Edition Uniforms

The Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled new Statement Edition uniforms that will debut on the court for the franchise in the 2025-26 season.

These new purple uniforms will see a number of cosmetic changes from the prior edition. The black numbers now being white, while maintaining the gold accent. The coloring of the Lakers wording across the chest has also been changed to white the gold accent, replacing the gold lettering with black trim of the previous jerseys.

Perhaps the most notable change will be the removal of the black accent strip down the side of the uniforms. Now, down the side of the uniform, “Los Angeles Lakers” embellishes the emboss tape next to gold trim.

As far as the shorts go, the franchise’s primary logo will be placed in the center at the top of the shorts. Additionally, the team’s “LA” logo will be featured on both sides of the shorts for the first time on a core uniform while “Leave a Legacy” is placed above the jock tag and the “17” at the back of the neck honors the franchise’s championships.

This new uniform will replace the previous Statement Edition purple uniforms that were originally designed in 2022. The Lakers will continue to wear their gold Icon Edition uniforms and white Association Edition uniforms, as well as the annual City Edition uniforms that get a new design each season.

