Lakers Video: Anthony Davis To Host New Prank Show ‘Foul Play’ On TBS

Anthony Davis has become the leading man for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season, leading the team in several categories and propelling them to a postseason spot in the Western Conference.

While LeBron James remains one of the most elite players in the league, it feels like the torch was passed to Davis who’s assumed more leadership responsibility as well. Head coach JJ Redick said his plan was to feature and empower Davis more and so far it’s worked close to perfection as the star big man is having arguably the best season of his career.

Since coming to Los Angeles, Davis has been one of the most dominant two-way players in the league and always puts the team in position to win games against the best. Off the floor, he’s also found success in other business ventures like most athletes nowadays do.

Media has become a popular avenue for athletes like Davis to explore and it was announced he will be hosting his own show on TBS, via TBS Network:

In the trailer, Davis notes how much he loves to prank people which leads into a montage of athletes such as Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink, Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell and even Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt. Davis explains that “Foul Play” will feature him and athletes pranking other professional athletes.

The premise is incredibly similar to “Impractical Jokers” where the hosts create stunts in public that draw funny reactions from onlookers and the crew watching it behind the scenes. While Davis is a serious player on the court, he’s shown he’s got a fun sense of humor which makes him a worthy host.

The Lakers seem to be dipping their toes in the comedy world as Jeanie Buss’ Lakers-based Netflix series is also set to premiere next month in February.

