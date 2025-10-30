Lakers Video: Anthony Edwards & Timberwolves Fans Want To Know Who Jake LaRavia Is

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up arguably their best victory on Wednesday night as they went on the road and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-115, on a buzzer-beater by Austin Reaves.

For much of the night it was looking like an easy victory as the Lakers led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. The Timberwolves stormed back late though and took a one-point lead in the final seconds, setting the for Reaves’ theatrics.

It wasn’t just Reaves that contributed to the win though as Jake LaRavia had by far his best game in purple and gold. He finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on 10-of-11 shooting in 37 minutes. When the Lakers built up their big lead in the third quarter, it was LaRavia that was torching Minnesota with 17 points in that frame alone.

In fact, LaRavia was playing so well that Timberwolves fans and Anthony Edwards were openly wondering who he was:

Ant's reaction to Jake LaRavia 🤣 Wolves fan: "Who is No. 12??" Ant: "That's what I'm saying… I don't know!!" 😭 pic.twitter.com/pUKVEwOvJW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2025

LaRavia has been in the league for four years now though, so he isn’t buying that Edwards doesn’t know who he is although he made light on the situation on Instagram:

Regardless, if people in Minnesota didn’t know who LaRavia was before Wednesday night, they certainly do now after his stellar performance in their building to help the Lakers earn a win.

The 23-year-old was brought in to be a connector for the Lakers on both sides of the ball and he is doing exactly that. Injuries have forced him into a bigger role early in the season, but LaRavia has shown that he is up to the task and should only continue to improve as the season goes on.

Luka Doncic close to return for Lakers

Jake LaRavia has started the last two games in the absence on Luka Doncic, but JJ Redick provided an update on the superstar on Wednesday night and it appears he is close to returning.

“With a contusion, it’s a day-to-day thing,” Redick said. “The swelling has gone down a little bit. His finger, it looks like he has 1½ fingers now, and not two. So he’s progressing. And we’re hopeful at some point in the next little bit, next couple games, we’ll have an opportunity to have him back in the lineup.”

