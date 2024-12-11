Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Offers Shoes To Bachelor Party Attendees Wearing His Jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely missed Austin Reaves on the court as he’s been ruled out the past few games due to a pelvic injury he suffered against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reaves was able to finish the game, but has been forced to miss time afterward presumably due to pain and soreness. Reaves was listed as doubtful before ultimately being ruled out for the team’s most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers. While Los Angeles was able to win handily without Reaves, they’ll need him for their upcoming stretch of games that begins on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The guard has become an integral part of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation as he’s one of the few players that can create his own shot as well as playmake for others. Offensively, Reaves is a crucial piece of the puzzle though his absence has allowed for more minutes for the likes of Gabe Vincent and Max Christie.

Since coming to Los Angeles, Reave has become a fan favorite for Lakers fans and a video recently surfaced of a bachelor party donning his No. 15 jersey:

This Austin Reaves themed bachelor trip is GOATED 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/KiKitYlF66 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) December 10, 2024

Reaves took notice of the video and responded on his Instagram story saying, “Shout out my guys! Somebody find their @ for me want to send them some AR2’s.”

It’s quite the offer from Reaves, who has a signature shoe line with Rigorer. The AR1’s debuted in 2023 while the AR2’s debuted earlier this year and were received positively. The shoes have become a hit for basketball players and hoop afficionados because of their stylish design and affordable price point.

In the video, there are a number of individuals wearing Reaves’ jersey which goes to show just how popular he’s become. The turnaround from an undrafted rookie to a valuable starter for the Lakers has afforded Reaves a certain level of celebrity and status that he probably wouldn’t have gotten elsewhere.

For now, it’ll be interesting to see if Reaves does end up finding the bachelor party attendees and if they get their own set of AR2’s.

JJ Redick believes Lakers need recovery time over practicing

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has had to make do with a shortened rotation due to injuries, though the team has a few days before going back on the road. Instead of practices, though, Redick believes his players need recovery time to get back to full health.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!