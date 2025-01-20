Lakers Video: Cam & Max Christie Exchanges Jerseys After Playing Against Each Other For First Time

The Los Angeles Lakers may have suffered a disappointing loss to the L.A. Clippers on Sunday night, but it was a special day for Max Christie and his family.

Max’s younger brother Cam got drafted by the Clippers in the second round this year and with the two L.A. teams squaring off for the first time this season, they got to share the court together at the NBA level for the first time.

Even though it came in garbage time, the whole Christie family was on hand for what had to have been an incredible moment for their family. Then after the game, Max and Cam exchanged their No. 12 jerseys:

Cam has had an exceptional start to the season at the G League level as he looks to develop into being a rotation player for the Clippers, similar to what Max has done with the Lakers over the last couple of years.

Being able to live in the same city is cool enough for the Christie brothers, but sharing the court in an NBA game takes it to another level.

Max Christie compares his game to his brother Cam’s

Max Christie and his brother Cam have similar builds, but there games are actually really different. The Lakers guard recently compared his game to his brother’s.

“It’s a good question. I think we’re a little similar. I think he lives in the mid range more than I do. I like the mid range but that’s his bread and butter his go-to. I think for me, when it comes to offense, 3-point shooting is probably my trademark. He loves shooting off the bounce and I think for his first few years he’s going to have to adjust a bit, being the rookie. You have to be able to, especially on a Clippers team with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, you have to be able to spot up, they’re going to have most of the touches. That’s something he excelled at in college, excelled at in high school. And he can still shoot and score the ball at all three levels. He’s a really skilled player, he’s been around me for a long time, we’ve worked out together. So we push each other and we’re both pretty good players. He’s going to have a good career ahead of him.”

