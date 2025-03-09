Lakers Video: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Excited Both Teams In Rivalry Are Contenders

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics is one of the NBA’s original rivalries. And that has stood the test of time, even as both teams have faded in and out of championship contention over the years. But Saturday night’s matchup between the two felt like the start of a new chapter in the rivalry, with both teams being headed by young stars in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic.

Tatum has been a part of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry for his entire career. But with the Lakers only being true championship contenders in 1-2 of the years he’s been in the league, the matchups in the regular season haven’t had the same pre-existing hype. But Luka’s first foray into the rivalry brought an added level of energy, especially with both teams entering the night as the No. 2 seed in their respective conferences.

After the game — a 10-point Celtics win — Tatum spoke about the rivalry and what it means to be a part of it. And that, he too, felt the energy stemming from a matchup in which both teams are at the top of the standings, via the NBA:

"The NBA is a better place when the Lakers and Celtics are good." 🙌💯 – JT pic.twitter.com/gHEbbOiE10 — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2025

"Fans enjoyed it… the rivalry is alive." Tatum & Jrue sound off after a home W in front of an electric crowd 🗣️ https://t.co/sSWSTyMcTU pic.twitter.com/epYBg1MJkX — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2025

Tatum is absolutely right that the league is in a better place when the Lakers and Celtics are good at the same time. The fact that a Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals is legitimately on the table is a very exciting prospect for fans and for the NBA.

And with Tatum and Doncic, both young superstars just entering their prime years, the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics is in good hands.

LeBron James to miss at least 1-2 weeks after Lakers loss to Celtics

LeBron James suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-101 loss to the Celtics on Saturday. After the game, LeBron. said there wouldn’t be any major concern, but he will miss some time.

According to reports, James is going to miss at least 1-2 weeks with a strained groin. It’s the second time he’s suffered this injury as a member of the Lakers, and with the team having 20 games remaining in the regular season, fans will be watching his progress closely to see how many of those games he misses.

