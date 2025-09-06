Video

Lakers Video: Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony & 2025 Class Receive Hall Of Fame Jackets

The 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is officially being inducted this weekend, and there are some members of the Los Angeles Lakers family involved.

NBA legends Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony both wrapped up their Hall of Fame careers wearing the purple and gold. Howard won a championship with the team in 2019-20, and then returned for a third stint in 2021-22 when he was joined by Anthony.

While that season didn’t go as planned, there still is a lot of love in L.A. for both Howard and Anthony, making this a special weekend as they get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The festivities kicked off on Friday night when Howard, Anthony, the 2008 Redeem Team and the rest of the 2025 Hall of Fame class received their orange jackets:

The official Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. PT on NBA TV, but receiving their orange jackets is a huge honor to kick off the weekend.

In 18 NBA seasons, Howard was named an All-Star eight times while making eight All-NBA teams. He was one of the most dominant defensive forces to ever step on a court, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards while being named to five All-Defensive teams.

Howard and Anthony showed that there are different paths to greatness as the latter was largely known for his offense in his 19-year career. Anthony was named to 10 All-Star teams and six All-NBA teams, winning the scoring title in 2012-13.

Both are not only being inducted as individuals, but also as part of the 2008 Redeem Team that brought home gold in the Beijing Olympics. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a huge piece on that team, being inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time.

Dwight Howard believes Lakers championship was cherry on top

Dwight Howard has a Hall of Fame resume even without any championships, but he believes breaking through and winning one with the Lakers was the cherry on top of his career.

