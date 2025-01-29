Lakers Video: Eagles Players Meet LeBron James After 76ers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. And while it was a rough result for LeBron James and company, there were some fans in the crowd still excited to see the Lakers superstar. A few of those fans are members of the Super Bowl bound Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday by defeating the rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. They now have some days of practice before they head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, their second time in three years facing the Patrick Mahomes in the championship game.

Before they leave, Darius Slay, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Parris Campbell of the Eagles took in the sights of Lakers-76ers and got a chance to meet with LeBron after the game, via Jason Dumas of ESPN:

A few of the Eagles stuck around after the Sixers game to catch up with LeBron James. The main connection was Eagles wide receiver, Parris Campbell who went to high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary, LeBron’s alma mater. Fun night for the NFC champs. pic.twitter.com/ufX4Svi39D — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 29, 2025

As Dumas reports, Campbell is the connector from the Eagles players to LeBron, as he attended St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School from 2010-14. He was a running back and wide receiver and led them to back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014. He also went to Ohio State, where James is of course a known fan of.

Slay and Brown are two of the Eagles’ main superstars leading their run to the Super Bowl. Brown is an All-Pro receiver who found a home in Philadelphia after being dealt from the Tennessee Titans after the 2021 season. He has made the Super Bowl in two of his three years with the Eagles.

Slay is an All-Pro cornerback holding down one of the best secondaries in all of football. And what shows LeBron’s greatness as an athlete is how excited the Eagles were to be able to talk to him, despite all being very decorated in their own sport.

James is one of the most popular athletes in the history of sports, and moments like these show that.

LeBron James takes accountability in loss

The Lakers had a poor showing against the 76ers, and much of that stemmed from mistakes. They turned the ball over 22 times, a stark difference from a team that usually takes decent care of the ball. And LeBron James led the way with eight of them.

After the game, he took responsibility, saying that limiting turnovers starts with him.

