Lakers Video: First Trailer Of LeBron James’ Netflix NBA Series ‘Starting Five’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has frequented NBA-related documentaries and series’ since moving to L.A. in the 2018 offseason. He has produced his own work, with things like The Shop but has also been a part of other external documentaries. And a new Netflix series is being added to the filmography.

Netflix is premiering a new series following five NBA players on and off the court during the 2023-24 season. And for any new series following NBA players, James is the perfect first option given his level of fame around the world.

The series premiers on Oct. 9 and features James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis with a full trailer released on Wednesday morning:

Jimmy Butler

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Domantas Sabonis

Jayson Tatum Starting 5, a new Netflix Sports series, will follow their 2023-24 season on and off the court. Coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/8tvPzMFizr — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

These five players represent some of the league’s best, all of them coming from very different parts of the NBA and having unique stories to tell from last season. Edwards rose to true stardom in 2023-24, becoming the leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves in perhaps their best season since the Kevin Garnett years.

The Timberwolves toppled the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the postseason before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. But it was Edwards’ ascension that makes the Timberwolves’ future look as bright as it ever has.

Tatum, meanwhile, won his first NBA championship in 2023-24 with the juggernaut Boston Celtics. Tatum faced spurts of criticism throughout the season, but turned the hate into fuel as he helped lead Boston to its first championship in 16 years.

Sabonis continued to help restore the Sacramento Kings to relevance with another All-Star caliber campaign. He has been a major part of one of the best franchise turnarounds in recent NBA memory. And Butler, the Miami Heat star, is one of the league’s most interesting stars, even if his team didn’t have the best of seasons.

LeBron James not letting Bronny call him dad

LeBron James is on the verge of making history once again as he will team up with his son Bronny this season after the Lakers drafted him with the 55th overall pick in the second round out of USC. When LeBron and Bronny take the court together in one of the Lakers’ first games, it will mark the first time a father and son have played in the same game as teammates or opponents.

Whenever that does happen though, don’t expect Bronny to be referring to LeBron as “dad” on the court.

