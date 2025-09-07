Lakers Video: Highlights From Carmelo Anthony’s Hall Of Fame Induction

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for the star power that has come through their organization, which includes Carmelo Anthony in the final season of his 19-year career.

Unfortunately, Anthony did not come to the Lakers during his prime, but he still provided some highlights in an otherwise disappointing 2021-2022 season.

The 2003 No. 3 draft pick was a 10-time All-Star, the 2012-13 scoring champion, a six-time All-NBA selection and named to the 75th Anniversary team. As a gifted scorer, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for his career, playing a total of 1,260 games, most notably for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

While he did not win a championship, there was no doubting how great of scorer Anthony was, especially in the mid-post area. With that, he was slotted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2025 class with a fellow teammate in Dwight Howard. Two Hall of Famers in Allen Iverson and close friend Dwyane Wade presented Anthony with this incredible honor and he was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Among the highlights were him thanking his father and the game of basketball itself:

Allen Iverson & Dwyane Wade welcome @carmeloanthony to the Hall of Fame 💯 📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/lSx6kZKsYG — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

"The dogs are barking." Memorable moment as Melo delivers his @Hoophall speech 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/a75H3AV8BF — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

"You left this world too soon but you never left me." – Carmelo Anthony gives a shoutout to his father 🫶 📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/IBatQMDMc3 — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

"You gave a kid from the projects a passport to the world… I gave [the game] everything I had." Carmelo Anthony gives thanks to the game of basketball and reflects on his career 👏 📺 Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/Ks2dtdbrBL — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 7, 2025

When in doubt… Stay Melo 💯 pic.twitter.com/Qsf1n3gnj9 — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2025

Kiyan Anthony with his dad’s new hardware 🏆 Congrats on your @Hoophall enshrinement, Melo! pic.twitter.com/XhachgBQeW — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) September 7, 2025

During his time in Denver, Anthony shared heated and entertaining playoff battles with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. He then turned Madison Square Garden into a frenzy with his electric play and propelled the Knicks to a formidable Eastern Conference threat.

Ring culture is hotly debated in today’s NBA culture and whether or not championships truly impact a player’s resume to become a Hall of Famer. It is great to see Anthony get the respect he deserves despite not winning a title because he gave a lot to the game during his career.

Carmelo Anthony reveals he was almost traded to the Lakers in 2011

As Carmelo Anthony navigated through his career, it felt like there were several instances of the Lakers trying to land the star forward. Unfortunately, he did not become a Laker until his final season, but Anthony recently revealed he was almost traded to L.A. in 2011.

An interesting what-if because forming a duo next to Kobe Bryant would have been something special, coming off a championship in 2010.

