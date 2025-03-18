Lakers Video: Jarred Vanderbilt & Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Ejected After Altercation

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a grueling stretch of games, but they’ve managed to get back on track the past couple of days.

The Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns on the first day of their back-to-back set and swept it after blowing out the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams entered the matchup missing star players, but it was Los Angeles that was able to weather the storm and emerge victorious.

After losing four games in a row, the Lakers have seemingly rediscovered their identity on both sides of the floor. The defensive end in particular has looked better in the wins and that’s in large part to the contributions of players like Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt is a feisty defender who can get under players’ skins and it was on full display whenever he guarded Jeremy Sochan. Vanderbilt and Sochan got tangled up in the fourth quarter and both players were ejected from the game following their altercation.

This is what caused the double ejection…no punches thrown, great stance by Vando tho he was ready Credit: @LakersEmpire pic.twitter.com/cQdtE2gBqy — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) March 18, 2025

In the video, Vanderbilt is called for a foul on Sochan and throws a little elbow at him after the whistle blows. Sochan gets visibly upset with the shove and throws the basketball at Vanderbilt, which the latter responded with a two-hand shove.

Sochan shoves Vanderbilt back and the two are forced to be separated by players and the officials. After reviewing the play, the officials issue Vanderbilt and Sochan fighting technicals which resulted in their ejection.

Vanderbilt has played the part of an enforcer for the Lakers all season long and he obviously had no problem retaliating against Sochan who also didn’t back down. The Lakers forward plays with an edge every time he’s on the court but the team is fortunate they didn’t necessarily need him to hold on for the win.

Vanderbilt will need to play with a cooler head in the coming weeks as Los Angeles can ill-afford to miss any game time. The Lakers draw the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks for their next two matchups, and Vanderbilt will be needed to slow both of them down.

Austin Reaves says Lakers need to weather storm through injuries and rough part of schedule

The Lakers were one of the best teams after the All-Star break, but have slipped since. Injuries and a tougher schedule are to blame for the Lakers’ trouble, but Austin Reaves said they need to weather the storm.

