Lakers Video: Jaxson Hayes Working On 3-Point Shot

While the Los Angeles Lakers swapping Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic is a trade you make every single time, it’s no secret that it left the team without a starting-caliber center.

Jaxson Hayes took on that role after Davis’ departure and finished the regular season playing some of the best basketball of his career alongside Doncic. His shortcomings were exposed in the postseason, however, leaving L.A. in search of a true starting center this offseason.

They were able to address that by bringing in Deandre Ayton, who was signed after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. The former No. 1 overall pick will look to have a similar resurgence as Hayes playing alongside Doncic.

Hayes is still very much in the mix for the Lakers though after re-signing on a one-year contract. He is expected to compete with Maxi Kleber for backup center minutes behind Ayton.

The one advantage that Kleber has over Hayes in that competition is his ability to space the floor. It appears Hayes is trying to get on that level though as he has been working on his 3-point shot in offseason workouts, per Aron Cohen of Lakers All Day Every Day:

Jaxson Hayes DRILLING three-pointers during his workout 👀 He told me to expect more shooting from him this season. pic.twitter.com/fB657TSy4l — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) August 12, 2025

Outside shooting has never been part of Hayes’ game as he is 3-for-40 from deep over his last three NBA seasons and is currently on a streak of 24 straight misses going back to when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

With that being said, it’s hard to imagine Hayes ever becoming a reliable 3-point shooter, although he is clearly putting in the work to try and get there.

While having some sort of jump shot would certainly aid Hayes as a player, his main focus should be on rebounding and the defensive end. Those are the areas that the Lakers will need help this upcoming season and Hayes can make a real impact.

Adou Thiero expected to be ready for Lakers training camp

Another player who could be battling for frontcourt minutes is rookie Adou Thiero, who the Lakers drafted in the second round. Thiero did not play in Summer League due to a knee injury, but recent reports indicate he has been working out and is expected to be ready for training camp at the end of September.

Thiero doesn’t has the size of a true center, but his length and athleticism could allow him to be a small-ball five at times for the Lakers.

