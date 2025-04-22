Lakers Video: Jordan Brand Releases New Ad ‘The Trial Of Luka Doncic’

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Luka Doncic after shockingly being traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite being caught off guard by the trade, Doncic has embraced his new home and team and currently has them in the postseason fighting for a chance at a championship.

Off the court, Doncic is one of the biggest NBA stars as he and Jordan Brand have partnered to create a global brand. Now that Luka is with the Lakers, he could become the next face of the league as he is already leading the NBA in jersey sales since the trade.

Jordan Brand is taking full advantage on Doncic being on the Lakers and recently put out an ad to market Luka’s shoes, via Jordan Brand’s YouTube:

In the ad, Doncic is called to trial for “bad behavior,” but the trial is quickly interrupted when one of the jurors is mesmerized by his Jordan Brand shoes.

Then when the judge calls on a witness from the defense, Luka starts a “Defense!” basketball chant with the rest of the courthouse joining in, even the jurors.

A young lady was then called to the witness stand and was questioned about Doncic hitting a game-winner and then yelling at her dad. As it turns out though, her dad also liked Luka’s shoes and that’s what the yelling was about.

Finally, Doncic himself was questioned about his constant trash-talking and he was asked if he enjoys being bad, to which he responded with a wink. He then showed off his Jordan Brand shoes, and the jury sided with Luka because of it as the whole courthouse celebrated.

Luka Doncic expresses desire to stay loyal to Lakers

Luka Doncic has always proven to be loyal to whatever organization he is playing for, which made the Mavericks’ decision to trade him even more confusing.

Despite being dealt, Doncic is still a loyal person and plans to transfer that over to the Lakers.

Doncic is eligible for an extension this offseason, and all signs point towards a long-term partnership with the Lakers. Jordan Brand would surely love that as Doncic in purple and gold is great for their business.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!