Lakers Video: Kyrie Irving Defends Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved players in league history, especially when it comes to other NBA players. He is routinely referred to as one of the GOATs by players who played against him, with him, or were mentored by him. And one of his most ardent supporters is Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Irving and Bryant had an extremely close bond and deep relationship prior to Kobe’s tragic death in 2020. They had both a mentor-mentee relationship and something close to a brotherhood. Both prodigiously talented and sometimes misunderstood, they bonded over their shared perspective on the game.

So it stands to reason that — to this day — Irving is one of Bryant’s biggest supporters and defenders. And amid a recent Bleacher Report ranking that put Kobe 11th all-time, Kyrie felt he had to say some things to those who don’t put Kobe among the all-time greats, he spoke about in a recent Twitch stream:

Kyrie had to set the record straight about Kobe Bryant on his stream 👀 pic.twitter.com/P1pk5CfGY7 — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) July 23, 2025

Kyrie states that Kobe came into the league as a kid, facing off against grown men. Despite that, he took no time at all to become one of the best players in the league and a multi-time champion. Kobe’s pedigree in the NBA from a very young age is one of his strongest cases for being one of the best players in NBA history.

However, it also comes down to the impact he had on the game of basketball during his playing career, as well as the way he influenced the younger generation of stars in the years following his retirement. Where Bryant specifically ranks among the greatest players of all time will always be debated. But what can’t be argued is his influence and legacy.

Shaquille O’Neal agrees he could’ve won with Tracy McGrady instead of Kobe Bryant

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant combined to form one of the greatest duos in NBA history on the Lakers.

As L.A. navigated through life after Magic Johnson, O’Neal and Bryant were next in line to carry on the winning tradition. Due to their respective dominance, opposing teams struggled to contain either star, making it impossible to deploy double or triple teams. They wound up winning three championships in a row from 2000 to 2002, the late three-peat in the NBA.

An interesting hypothetical was recently presented by Tracy McGrady, who, when discussing the concept of ring culture, suggested that he could have won titles alongside O’Neal if he were in Bryant’s position on the Lakers.

That naturally brought a lot of backlash, but O’Neal chimed in on the debate and agreed that he would have won plenty next to McGrady.

