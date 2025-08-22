Lakers Video: LeBron, Bronny & James Family Get Matching Tattoos

If there is one thing that is very known about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James it is that family means everything to him. LeBron and his wife Savannah have been together since high school, his oldest son Bronny James is his Lakers’ teammate while younger son Bryce James is set to begin his freshman season at the University of Arizona, and they have a young daughter, Zhuri, as well.

The James family has always been very close and remained connected even despite the demands on LeBron as one of the most popular athletes in the world for more than 20 years now. They are often seen posting on social media together and the family recently did something to connect them even further.

A video was posted on social media in which LeBron, Bronny, Savannah and Bryce got matching tattoos on their right arms together, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron, Savannah, Bronny and Bryce all got tatted together on their right arm 🤞👑 (via ganga/IG) pic.twitter.com/fwphLWiH3U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2025

Exactly what tattoo the James family got together remains unknown, but whatever they chose is undoubtedly something very meaningful to them. To make that decision together really shows the bond that they all have, especially for Savannah to also be involved. LeBron and his sons doing something like this together makes a lot of sense, but for the wife and mother to do this as well means it has to be something special to everyone.

LeBron and the James family are truly an ideal example of family values and togetherness that everyone wants with their loved ones. The love and connection they have is beautiful and regularly on display for the world to see. With Bryce soon to leave for Arizona and the Lakers season not far away as well, they will all be on their separate paths, but something like this keeps them all together no matter where they’re at physically.

