Lakers Video: LeBron Confirms Bronny Moved Out Of James Household

LeBron James has done a lot in his basketball career, but by his own admission playing alongside his son Bronny James is his biggest accomplishment.

The Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, making history as the first franchise to have a father-son duo as teammates. The two shared the court for the first time in preseason last year before making their regular season debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night of the 2024-25 season.

Since then, Bronny has been working more behind the scenes on his development, though he’s gotten a few stints with the Lakers during the 2025-26 campaign. Recently, LeBron returned to the lineup and the two got a chance to play minutes in the same game in the win over the Utah Jazz.

Following the victory, LeBron joked that he hasn’t talked to Bronny much recently because the latter moved out, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron says Bronny moved out and got his OWN place: “He’s not a resident anymore” 👀 Bron says they don’t talk as much then yells over to ask Bronny how he’s doing 🤣 (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/HLHVpRYcAw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2025

LeBron was asked about what it’s like to see Bronny’s growth on the basketball court and he responded that it’s been great. However, he then started to joke about how reporters would need to ask Bronny about how he feels about the process since the two no longer live under the same roof.

To Bronny’s credit, he’s flashed more upside as a potential NBA rotation player as his athleticism and defensive instincts have popped on screen. Bronny looked more confident and comfortable during his Summer League stint and that’s translated into solid minutes on the parent team.

Bronny will still need to spend most of this season playing for the South Bay Lakers, but there’s certainly more optimism that he can be a contributor some day. Meanwhile, LeBron will be busy working his way back into shape and getting his rhythm on the floor back.

Austin Reaves called it ‘pretty special’ to throw lobs to both LeBron James and Bronny James

Austin Reaves becomes one of the few players in NBA history to say that he got to play alongside a father-son duo in LeBron James and Bronny James. Not only can Reaves say he’s played next to the two, but he also called it pretty special to say he’s thrown a lob to both of them too.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!