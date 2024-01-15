Lakers Video: LeBron James Among NBA Stars Thanking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In recent times, there has arguably been no athlete more outspoken on social issues than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. It is all the more impressive as LeBron has so much to lose, but the Lakers star has always been willing to say what he feels on any subject and give thanks to those who came before him such as the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In recent years, the NBA has made it a point to truly embrace and thank Dr. King and make Martin Luther King (MLK) Day a special one on the NBA calendar. With the NBA being a majority African-American league, the efforts of Dr. King ring loud and many stars across the league were part of a beautiful video tribute to the Civil Rights leader, including LeBron himself.

The Lakers star joined the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Jaylen Brown and others in reflecting on what Dr. King meant for so many people today, via NBA on X:

The NBA family reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and why we continue to celebrate his legacy. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/m1AdlYgaKr — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2024

It is an outstanding video that featured black people in the league from so many different walks of life, young and old, with so many different experiences. But all of them were positively impacted by what Dr. King did and what he stood for, which shows just how wide-reaching his words and actions were.

LeBron noted that Dr. King preaching love and positivity is amazing and in a world with so much negativity, those loving words means so much more. The fight for equality amongst all people in this country continues on to this day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deserves so much credit, love and praise for the progress made so far.

There are many who carry that torch now and amongst the most visible people this world has to offer, LeBron James is chief among those keeping up the fight.

Lakers’ LeBron James salutes former Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Legends recognize legends and James always has time to praise those at the highest levels. Football coach Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons with the franchise and the Lakers star took to social media to praise him.

James called Belichick a ‘legend’ and followed it up with the salute emoji following the announcement and there is no doubt the feeling between the two is mutual.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!