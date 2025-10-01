Lakers Video: LeBron James Announces New Show ‘The Main Thing’

Throughout his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been as impactful off the court as he has has been on it. That says a lot considering LeBron is one of the greatest players in the history of the league, but he has a wide range of business ventures that truly has him set up for life once he retires.

One of those ventures is his media company UNINTERRUPTED, which he founded alongside his business partner Maverick Carter. UNINTERRUPTED is behind James’ “Mind the Game” podcast, as well as his show “The Shop” and documentaries such as “More Than An Athlete.”

Now, LeBron has announced a brand new show titled” The Main Thing,” which will debut its first episode on Oct. 2, via UNINTERRUPTED on X:

Everyone's skills are transferable, no matter the court. 👏🏾 Welcome to The Main Thing, a new series where @KingJames sits with masters of their crafts and soaks up free game. Episode 1 drops Thursday, 10/2 on our YouTube channel! Presented by @indeed. pic.twitter.com/QK2QE8KwOH — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 29, 2025

As was noted, this new series will see James sit down with true experts and masters from all walks of life in order to learn what drives them and has brought them to this point in their lives. Whether it is sports, entertainment, business or anything else, it requires a certain level of drive to reach the pinnacle of your profession and LeBron is providing them a platform to educate the world.

Athletes have often gotten inspiration from others in different fields of expertise as it simply takes a certain mindset to do things at the highest of levels. It should be interesting to see what LeBron is able to take from these people such as musician Teyana Taylor and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, and vice versa. Ultimately, LeBron is continuing to build up his already impressive portfolio off the court with another show on the UNINTERRUPTED platform that many are sure to enjoy.

LeBron James emphasizes Lakers contract status won’t impact performance

For the first time in his career, LeBron James will enter the season on an expiring contract. Usually he has a player option that he can choose to exercise, but there is no such thing this year, his eighth with the Lakers. There have been rumblings about James possibly not being happy with not having an extension beyond this season, but at Lakers Media Day he insisted this won’t impact his performance this year.

