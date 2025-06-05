Lakers Video: LeBron James Breaks Down Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Matchup

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been at home watching the 2025 NBA Playoffs unfold and the postseason is finally almost over as the Finals are set to kick off this week between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder enter the series as the odds-on favorite and for good reason as they were the best team during the 2024-25 season and have taken their defense to another level in the playoffs. On the other side is the Pacers, who overcame several tough series behind their fast and explosive offense.

While James may not be playing, he’s been paying close attention to the playoffs and has praised some of the young stars like Tyrese Haliburton, who have worked hard to get to this point. Indiana-Oklahoma City is an intriguing matchup for several reasons and James broke down why on his “Mind the Game” podcast:

The league's best offense meets the league's best defense. Who's bringing it home? A new episode previewing The NBA Finals is out now. Watch on our YouTube, @primevideo or listen wherever you get your podcasts: https://t.co/d4w7TipatH pic.twitter.com/DivNTfYux3 — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) June 4, 2025

In the video, James defines the series as Oklahoma City being the best defense in the league going up against Indiana’s pace and space offensive attack plan. James goes so far as to call it a perfect match up and it’s easy to see why given the strengths of each of the teams and how they each got to this point.

James goes on to explain that the Thunder and Pacers series will feature plenty of decisions of what to give up and what not to give up, though he harps again on the former being the best defensive team left while Indiana made their run by playing faster than almost everyone else.

In the postseason, having a top-tier defense is a common thread for most championship teams but that shouldn’t rule out the Pacers who have proven time and time again that they can erase deficits in a hurry. Oklahoma City may have the upper hand from a talent and depth perspective, but Indiana is no slouch.

Luka Doncic calls it ‘unbelievable’ to play alongside LeBron James

The Lakers are expected to be back in the title conversation next season as they have LeBron James and Luka Doncic to lead the way. Doncic only had less than half a season to work with James but he called the experience ‘unbelievable’ so far.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!