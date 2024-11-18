Lakers Video: LeBron James Brings Back ‘Silencer’ Celebration

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been hitting clutch shots for over two decades now. And over the course of that time, he has built up some iconic celebrations and moments in the biggest parts of games. The celebration he is most known for is the “Silencer,” when he pushes both arms down while lifting a knee after hitting a clutch shot.

Nearly every NBA franchise has been on the wrong end of this devastating celebration from James, as he can effectively silence any fanbase with the right moment to use it. And while the Lakers hadn’t seen that celebration in some time, LeBron decided to bring it back on Saturday night.

The Lakers star hit a clutch 3-pointer to go up by four with under 40 seconds left against the New Orleans Pelicans. Then he turned and hit the Silencer. He explained why he brought back the epic celebration, via the Lakers on X:

LEBRON BROUGHT BACK THE SILENCER ? pic.twitter.com/CWZEja8p4V — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 17, 2024

Of course, it’s always a great thing when James hits a clutch shot that helps the Lakers win a game. But it is also a sign that he is having fun this season, as the win gave the Lakers their fifth straight and moved them to 9-4 on the season. L.A. has not gotten off to good starts in his time with the franchise.

But the Lakers are tied for the No. 3 seed about 15% of the way through the regular season, and that’s a huge reason to celebrate. L.A. started the last three seasons 7-6, 3-10 and 7-6. And if the Lakers continue their winning ways, they could avoid the Play-In Tournament for the first time since its inception in its current form.

LeBron James surprised it took him 22 years to record four straight triple-doubles

LeBron James may have started the 2024-25 season a bit slow by his standards, but he’s started to find his groove the past couple of weeks.

James has assumed point guard duties on the floor after D’Angelo Russell was moved to the bench, and the Lakers offense has flourished as a result. James has been able to impact the game in multiple areas since the change and he had another strong performance in the team’s recent win against the San Antonio Spurs.

James didn’t score many points, but he stuffed the stat sheet as he recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists to pick up his fourth consecutive triple-double. It was the first time in his career that he’s ever had four straight triple-doubles and comes right after becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles.

After the game, James admitted he was surprised it took this long for him to accomplish the feat but credited his teammates for helping him get there.

