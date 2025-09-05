Lakers Video: LeBron James Collaborates On Campaign With Indeed

The LeBron James and Maverick Carter founded storytelling company UNINTERRUPTED announced a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation and global hiring platform Indeed to launch a national campaign that champions skills-first hiring.

The campaign officially kicked off with the release of a commercial featuring the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and narrated by the legendary Ernie Johnson of Inside the NBA, via UNINTERRUPTED:

This initiative plans on providing tools and resources designed to empower people to showcase their skills. This effort is a step towards advancing economic mobility, promoting equity, and expanding opportunities for career professionals regardless of their backgrounds.

“In the work my Foundation does to support families with resources like education and job training, we’ve seen how people can thrive when they’re given an opportunity,” said James in a statement. “I’m excited about this campaign with UNINTERRUPTED and Indeed that will hopefully open more doors for people to have that chance to show their skills and experience, which is incredibly valuable.”

Through this collaboration the organizations plan on integrating Indeed’s job-matching technology, career tools, and skills training with LJFF’s education and workforce development programs. Additionally, they will launch an online job seeker resource portal in October and an in-person Job Event will be hosted at House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, including skills training and career development workshops.

“We believe people should be hired for what they can do, not just their credentials,” said James Whitemore, CMO of Indeed. “By teaming up with UNINTERRUPTED and the LeBron James Family Foundation, we’re using the power of storytelling to highlight how lived experience and practical skills can lead to real career opportunities — and giving people the resources to seize them.

UNINTERRUPTED and Indeed will also debut The Main Thing, a new four-part limited series led by LeBron, premiering Oct. 1 on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel. The series will feature the Lakers superstar sitting down with icons such as skateboarding legend Tony Hawk as well as singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor, amongst others.

