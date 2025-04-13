Lakers Video: LeBron James Congratulates Alex Ovechkin On Breaking NHL Goals Record

In his 22nd season in the NBA, it feels like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is breaking records every game. Being a productive player at age 40 through all the mileage he has accumulated is not easy, but James is doing just that.

Despite being known for his unselfish play and ability to make plays for his teammates, James notably surpassedLakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be the all-time scoring leader in 2023. That is a record that no one thought would be broken with Abdul-Jabbar sitting at 38,387 points, but LeBron has gone on to shatter it.

A similar scenario happened in the NHL with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passing Wayne Gretzky for most career goals. Gretzky stood at the top with 894 goals, but Ovechkin surpassed him with 895 goals on April 6. After he reaching the incredible milestone, James and others participate in a video to congratulate the 20-year veteran, via NHL:

It is always great to see legends pay respects to other legends in different sports as James was joined by several other prominent athletes and figures. As Ovechkin nears the end of his career, getting an accomplishment of this magnitude feels like the cherry on top as he spent his entire career with the Capitals, similar to when James broke the scoring record.

Ovechkin also brough Washington a Stanley Cup in 2018, further cementing his legacy, along with representing his native country of Russia at 13 World Championships, winning three of them and three Olympic appearances.

Talent across all professional leagues has simply been extraordinary as of late and for athletes like Ovechkin and James to break meaningful records in the latter stages in their career is remarkable. To play for two decades is an accomplishment in itself, but Ovechkin was extremely deserving of this moment and it is wholesome to see other greats give him his flowers as he continues to play at a high level in his 40s.

LeBron James excited for extra rest with Lakers avoiding Play-In Tournament

Although LeBron James can still contribute to meaningful basketball 22 seasons later, he needs some rest as he prepares for another postseason run. Thankfully, the Lakers secured a top-six seed and for the first time in three years, they are avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

When that news was brought up to the four-time champion, he was excited to get extra rest to prepare for the playoffs while other Western Conference playoff teams are fighting for their postseason lives.

