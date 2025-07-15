Lakers Video: LeBron James Daps Up Teammates & Staff Members At Las Vegas Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have had a mutually beneficial partnership since the superstar chose to come in 2018, but this offseason it appears things are coming to an end sooner than later.

James made a loud statement when he opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season, saying he understands the Lakers are building around Luka Doncic but that he still wants to compete for titles. Since then, James and his agent Rich Paul have had to clarify that there is no bad blood between them and Los Angeles and that they are simply operating how they normally do.

It’s hard to believe that there isn’t some tension between James and the Lakers, though, as the two sides aren’t necessarily dependent on each other anymore. While LeBron hasn’t openly voiced his displeasure, it’s also been telling how quiet he has been on some of the team’s moves this offseason.

James seemed to quell any concerns over a cold war with the organization as he was seen dapping up president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and several Lakers coaches at the their Las Vegas Summer League game against the L.A. Clippers on Monday night, via NBA:

He also took a picture with teammates Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton:

For all the talk about James’ displeasure with the front office, it looked like things were just fine between all the parties. LeBron was in attendance to support Bronny James, who had his best game of Summer League to date, and didn’t seem to let the outside noise distract him from enjoying the game.

LeBron’s uncertain future in Los Angeles will continue to be a talking point this offseason given how unprecedented the situation is. The Luka Doncic trade was a deal the Lakers do every single time it’s presented, but it did affect their current relationship with LeBron.

Doncic and James are both committed to winning a title this season, but the Lakers seem to be operating as if they have more time build a team that’s best suited for long-term winning. That doesn’t fit James’ timeline, so it’ll be fascinating to see how things play out.

Rich Paul says LeBron James never asked Lakers for contract extension

Part of LeBron James’ reported displeasure with the Lakers is he wasn’t offered a contract extension like he’s been accustomed to getting. However, Rich Paul clarified that James never asked the Lakers for an extension.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!