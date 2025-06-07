Lakers Video: LeBron James Discusses Importance Of Communicating & Listening

One of the most important things when it comes to the success of a basketball team is constant communication. Every player must be on the same page and that can’t happen if they aren’t talking. Thankfully for the Los Angeles Lakers, talking and communicating is one of the biggest strengths of superstar LeBron James.

With his high IQ, LeBron is constantly calling out things on both ends of the court to try and ensure the Lakers are always in the right spots. But there’s another factor that goes into proper communication that doesn’t get mentioned nearly enough, which is listening.

James spoke on this on the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, recalling a time in the Lakers’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which everyone was saying that they need to talk, but LeBron pointed out that everyone needs to listen as well:

"If your ears aren't open… you're not gonna react!" pic.twitter.com/w90KzfQZ1W — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) June 5, 2025

It sounds like something so simple, but it is true that oftentimes everyone focuses on talking but forgets about the listening part. Players can talk and yell out things all night long, but if players aren’t listening and then reacting to what is being said, then all of that talking means nothing and, ultimately, the Lakers lose.

Communication is a two-way street. It is not just about leaders like James and Luka Doncic talking and barking out instructions, but about everyone being able to hear these things, process them and make the proper adjustments and that is just as, if not more important in the grand scheme.

James, Doncic and Austin Reaves are all extremely high IQ players who are going to make sure things that need to be said on the court are said loud and clear. But the entire Lakers team has to all be on one accord and be willing to talk and listen to ultimately be successful and get to the next level as a true championship contender.

Lakers’ LeBron James calls Alex Caruso one of his favorite teammates

One former Lakers player who certainly fits the bill as a great communicator who can both talk and listen and process is Alex Caruso. He is currently playing a huge role for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

So it should come as no surprise that LeBron James recently called Caruso one of his favorite teammates ever. James called Caruso the ‘ultimate Swiss Army knife’ and praised his ability to have a massive impact on a game without a gaudy stat line.

