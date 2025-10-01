Lakers Video: LeBron James Gives Inspirational Speech On Stream With Kai Cenat

The Los Angeles Lakers held their first practice of training camp on Tuesday, although LeBron James was among the players that didn’t participate due to a glute injury.

There doesn’t seem to be much concern about it as James is turning 41 later this month and entering his 23rd season, so some minor injuries can be expected.

No one knows how to deal with that more than LeBron though as he has done and seen just about everything during his illustrious career.

With that being the case, James has a lot of wisdom he can impart on today’s youth. And he did exactly that when he appeared on popular streamer Kai Cenat’s stream on Tuesday after practice and gave an inspirational speech:

LeBron closed Kai Cenat’s stream with an inspirational speech 🙏 (via @KaiCenat) pic.twitter.com/yVoGQ0oS8M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2025

Kai Cenat is the most popular online streamer right now so there’s no doubt LeBron’s message will get through to a number of people. The stream garnered over one million concurrent viewers.

James’ main message was that everyone has a purpose and in order to fulfill that, they need to stay true to themselves and persevere through adversity.

It’s a great message that hopefully LeBron’s Lakers teammates hear as they get ready for a new year. Outside expectations are high but ultimately, the Lakers need to believe in themselves if they’re gonna do any damage in a loaded Western Conference.

JJ Redick: Lakers will be cautious with LeBron James ramp up in preseason

As LeBron James enters his 23rd season, he is already dealing with a minor glute injury. With that being the case, JJ Redick emphasized the need to be cautious with James in training camp and the preseason to not overwork him.

“It’s probably a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into Opening Night,” Redick said. “Obviously in Year 23, uncharted territory here. I felt, and in talking with the performance (staff) and LeBron, he probably did too much last year in camp. Which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him. But it will be a slower process with him leading into the first game. He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute. So we’re playing the long-game with LeBron.”

Redick is hopeful that James will be ready for Opening Night later this month, although they seem to be taking things one day at a time right now.

