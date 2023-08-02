Lakers Video: LeBron James In Gym Preparing For 21st NBA Season

As the Los Angeles Lakers season came to an end, LeBron James admitted that retirement is something that he would need to consider. Thankfully for fans everywhere and the Lakers franchise, LeBron will be returning to the team next year as most expected to be the case.

With the Lakers bringing back the core of the roster that made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, while also adding some promising new pieces as well, expectations are for the team to be a contender. But that all hinges on James and Anthony Davis leading the way as they did last year.

And LeBron is hard at work ensuring that he will be ready to go when camp rolls around and the season gets going. Trainer Chris Johnson recently released a video showing James putting in work in the gym to prepare for next year:

There is never any doubt when it comes to James doing what is necessary to make sure his body is right and he is firing on all cylinders. There are few players in the history of the league who take care of their body in the way that LeBron does, and he knows the areas he needs to focus on to ensure he remains productive and dominant on the court.

The big question regarding James is whether his foot is completely healthy, which looks to be the case in this video as he was moving very well. LeBron, of course, tore his plantar fascia and played through the injury down the stretch and through the playoffs. It is unknown whether or not he underwent surgery or not, but the Lakers star looks like he will be ready to go when the season begins.

The ultimate goal for James and the Lakers is the same as always, to win an NBA Championship, and LeBron playing at a high level is essential to that being accomplished.

Jeanie Buss confirms Lakers will one day retire LeBron James’ jersey

This will be James’ sixth season with the Lakers franchise and he has already accomplished so much. He led the team to the 2020 NBA Championship and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in a Lakers jersey last season.

With the impact that he has had on the franchise, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss confirmed that the Lakers will retire James’ jersey. The franchise has a rule that a player must be getting elected into the Hall of Fame before doing so, but that is a foregone conclusion in the case of LeBron. Once that happens, his name will be hanging in the rafters with the rest of the Lakers icons.

