Lakers News: Adidas Re-Releasing Kobe Bryant’s First Signature Shoe

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic players to ever step foot on an NBA floor and his legacy continues to be carried on to this day. One way in which Kobe’s impact continues to be felt is through his signature shoes. Of course, Bryant has long been connected to sneaker giant Nike, but his first shoe deal was with competitor Adidas.

Kobe signed a six-year deal with the company upon entering the league and his first signature shoe dropped in 1997, then known as the KB8. Now known as the “Crazy 8,” the first shoe of the Lakers legend is now set to be re-released by Adidas later this summer.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Adidas is set bring back Bryant’s first shoe with some slight tweaks being made:

Adidas is re-launching Kobe Bryant’s 1st signature shoe, the KB8, with some tweaks. The newest “Crazy 8” features a different black upper texture, blue in place of purple along the bottom shank, and replaces the #8 on the tongue with the brand’s “Feet You Wear” logo. 👀 The… pic.twitter.com/JgCNXdJDTM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 1, 2023

The re-released sneaker has a combination of leather, suede and mesh on the upper, with Adidas’ classic logo appearing on the lateral side and tongue. This new version also features the “Feet You Wear” logo embroidered at the base of the tongue, replacing Kobe’s “8” jersey number while also appearing once more on the side by the ankle collar.

This specific sneaker was last released in the mid-2010s and more colorways are expected to to be released in the coming months, but the first one will be the classic black and white look. The shoe has already been released in Asia and a US launch is expected to happen some time in September. Price will vary depending on the colorway and the expected range will be between $105 to $400.

Of course many are still awaiting the day the Lakers place a statue for the late, great Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena. Many believed it would already be done by now, but things are still in development and Jeanie Buss isn’t ready to reveal anything yet.

The Lakers owner recently spoke on Kobe’s potential statue, saying that it is still too premature to discuss right now but ensuring that an update will come ‘when the time is right.’

