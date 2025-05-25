Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Attends Real Madrid Game & Appears To Be In Great Shape

This summer is crucial for Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic as expectations have skyrocketed for him in a new situation.

General manager Rob Pelinka decided to trade away Anthony Davis, who won a championship with the franchise, to build around Doncic for the foreseeable future. While there were signs of greatness after joining his new team, the Slovenian star was not in his typical shape after dealing with a lingering calf issue.

Following an early first-round exit, L.A. looks ahead to a vital offseason as they try to build a better-suited roster around Doncic. However, it appears he is already getting himself into championship shape as head coach JJ Redick wants. Doncic made an appearance at a Real Madrid game on Sunday morning and looks significantly slimmer:

👀 GUESS WHO’S HERE… ¡Llega al Movistar Arena @luka7doncic para animar al @RMBaloncesto en su último partido de temporada regular de #LigaEndesa! pic.twitter.com/wNUu26wtlh — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) May 25, 2025

This is a great sign for the Lakers, as their new star appears to already be taking this time off seriously. Once Doncic was traded to L.A., rumors swirled that his conditioning and weight were a concern as a franchise-level player, which is why Dallas dealt him in the first place.

Those narratives presumably will play a role in the 26-year-old getting into shape he was in when he entered the NBA. Regardless of what condition Doncic is in, he can average a near triple-double for a season, which is what makes him special.

But, to get the most out of him and hopefully win multiple championships, the Lakers need him in top-tier shape. By putting in the work now, Doncic can enter next season hitting the ground running and winning as many games as possible in a packed Western Conference.

Luka Doncic ‘changing a lot about himself’ this offseason

While it stung to see this Lakers team flame out in the first round, brighter times are ahead. For Luka Doncic, he gets a chance to take a step back and evaluate this entire whirlwind of a season.

It is never easy being dealt mid-season, especially from a team that he thought he would spend his entire career with. Due to how seismic this trade was, narratives surrounding Doncic were flying.

Many of those were harmful to the image of Doncic as a player and that is fueling him this summer as he is expected to be ‘changing a lot about himself’ as getting into better shape, as evidenced by how he looked at the Real Madrid game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!