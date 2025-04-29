Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Calls Caitlin Clark His Favorite WNBA Player

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is shaping up to have the type of career that future players may want to model their game after. The way he manipulates defenses and tempo is almost unbelievable at times, and it makes him one of the best offensive weapons in the sport of basketball.

There are huge sections of NBA fans whose favorite player is Doncic. So, on the flip side, to be one of Luka’s favorite players is certainly an accomplishment on its own. That is the case for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Entering her second year in the WNBA, Clark is already one of the league’s best players. She has been compared to Stephen Curry in the NBA with her endless range and gravity on the court. And she is Doncic’s favorite WNBA player as well, he said on the latest edition of Sundae Conversation, via LukaUpdates:

Luka says that his favorite WNBA player is Caitlin Clark 🏀 YT/Sundae Conversation pic.twitter.com/KaYyRbh0d5 — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) April 27, 2025

In this clip as well is a hilarious back and forth between Doncic and Caleb Pressley where he asks Luka if he knows about Paige Bueckers. He replied yes, saying that she’s the No. 1 overall pick, to which Pressley replied yes, for the Dallas Wings.

Doncic smiled at the joke about Bueckers as the next Dallas superstar. But largely, the focus was on Clark being Luka’s favorite player in the WNBA, and that Bueckers could be on that list once she plays some games at the highest level.

The NBA has been one of the biggest supporters of the WNBA’s advancement, and part of that has been due to the players’ legitimate interest in the league. And Clark, as well as the other superstars from this up-and-coming generation, are instrumental in growing the women’s game.

Dorian Finney-Smith credits Luka Doncic for playing through illness in Game 3

Luka Doncic did not look like himself in Game 3 of the Lakers first round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and for good reason. It was revealed that Doncic was battling an illness and was throwing up in the locker room prior to the start of the game.

Doncic still gave his best effort, but struggled overall as he finished with just 17 points in the Lakers’ loss. While he did add seven rebounds and eight assists, Luka also committed five turnovers, an issue for the Lakers as a whole in Game 3.

But for Doncic to even be on the court fighting as hard as he did was impressive to teammate Dorian Finney-Smith. The Lakers’ forward praised Doncic for doing everything he could to help the team despite being sick and beat up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!