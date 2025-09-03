Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Meets Soccer Legend Lukas Podolski

Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why we often see superstars from across different sports wanting to witness the true greats dominating on the field or court. Without a doubt one of the best in the world at what he does right now is Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, who is currently in peak form representing his home country of Slovenia at FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

Doncic’s skill has made him one of the most popular basketball players across the world and his performances have caught the eye of legendary soccer player Lukas Podolski. The Polish-born striker is still suiting up for Polish Club Gornik Zabrze despite turning 40 years old this year, but he recently had the chance to meet the Lakers star for the first time.

Following Slovenia’s victory over Iceland, Podolski would meet Doncic outside of the locker room with the Lakers star giving him a pair of shoes in exchange for a jersey:

Lukas Podolski meeting Luka Dončić

Two generations of international greatness came together for this moment. Doncic is in the prime of his career, set to enter his first full season with the Lakers and truly establish himself as the best basketball player on planet earth. Meanwhile, Podolski is nearing the end of his career, much like Doncic’s Lakers teammate LeBron James, with the German international having a storied career starring for the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan, while also winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

Podolski was one of the best strikers of his generation, known for his ridiculous skill level and a rocket left foot that led to many unreal goals. Likewise, Doncic is extremely skilled on the court with an unbelievable penchant for putting the ball in the basket. Both are legends of their sport and country that will be remembered for a very long time.

Luka Doncic believes LeBron James’ experience will help Lakers

Just as Podolski continues to star on the soccer pitch, Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be one of the best basketball players on the planet despite being 40 years old. While the Lakers are clearly shifting their focus to building around the younger Luka Doncic, the Slovenian star is still looking forward to playing alongside the NBA legend.

Doncic made it clear that he believes James will continue to help the Lakers greatly, not only because he remains a great player individually, but he knows how to win and will continue to pass that knowledge to his teammates.

